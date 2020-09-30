Worth County Beautification Board completes statue placement

The Worth County Beautification Board is pictured above with the completion of statues at the Worth County Fairgrounds, representing all of the towns in Worth County. All seven communities are represented with statues at the fairgrounds and various locations in each of their towns. Pictured with the Kensett “Heart of Worth County” statue that was placed this past week are (L-R): Harlan Helgeson, Worth County Fairboard member, and Beautification Board members, Merlin Bartz, David Lawyer, Myra Harris, Dennis Johnson, and Beautification Board president, Dean Mueller.