Worth County Fair offers opportunities for young exhibitors

The Worth County Fair has scheduled four opportunities for up and coming exhibitors in the Worth County Fair cattle, swine, sheep and goat shows.

There will be a Pee Wee Swine Show offered to prospective exhibitors Friday, June 18, around noon at the conclusion of classes being judged and just prior to the championship drives.

All young exhibitors will need to be accompanied by an intermediate or older 4-H member or parent as they show their pig.

All those wanting to exhibit are asked to check in at the swine announcers stand by 10:30 a.m. to get signed up the day of the show.

There will again be a Bucket/Bottle Calf Show, Saturday, June 19, immediately following the 4-H Beef Show at approximately Noon.

Those wanting to participate in the Bucket/Bottle Calf Show can be ready at around noon with their entry near the end of the beef show.

Future sheep and goat exhibitors will again have the opportunity to participate in the Pee Wee Lamb and Goat Shows, Sunday, June 2. 4-H Sheep and Goat Show Pee Wee Exhibitors can have their lambs and goats ready at ringside.

Those wanting more information about the shows are asked to please call the Extension Office at 641-324-1531.