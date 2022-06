The Worth County Fair queen contest was held last Wednesday evening, June 15. Pictured above are the contestants and last year’s queen (L-R): Hayley Wallin (Miss Congeniality), Emma Davidson (2022 Worth Co. Fair Princess), Teagan Johnson (2022 Worth Co. Fair Queen), Marli Backhaus (2021 Worth Co. Fair Queen), Jayden Beland, Sydnee Lindeman and Neveaha Wicke.