Yost to present at Waldorf

Waldorf University will host poet and author Dana Yost, Tuesday, Feb. 1. The reading is free and open to the public from 5-6 p.m. on the secnd floor mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center, 225 John K. Hanson Dr., Forest City. Masks and social distancing will be recommended.

Dana Yost was a state and national award-winning daily newspaper editor and writer for 29 years, spending most of his career at the Marshall (Minn.) Independent and West Central Tribune (Willmar, Minn.).

Since 2008, he has authored eight books, and had poems published in numerous magazines and literary journals. He is a three-time nominee for the Pushcart Prize.

A graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University, he has lived his entire life in the rural Midwest, mostly in Minnesota, plus more than six years in Forest City. He currently lives in Sioux Falls, S.D.