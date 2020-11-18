Home / News / Youth free throw contest held

Wed, 11/18/2020 - 9:27am Terry

The Lake Mills boys’ basketball program held its 21st annual youth free throw contest, Saturday, Nov. 7. Third and fourth graders shot from 12 feet, while fifth and sixth graders shot from the standard distance of 15 feet. Trophies were awarded to the top four shooters in each division.

Third/fourth grade results: Fourth place—Joe Martinson;  third place—Sawyer Schipper; second place—Aiden Reese; and first place—Braylon Hanson (31 of 40 shots made);

Fifth/sixth grade results: Fourth place—Brayden Eden; third place—Lane Helgeland; second place—Lucas Helgeland; and first place—Asher Reese (24 of 40 shots made).

