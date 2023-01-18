Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings offered this winter

In 2023, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings to strengthen rural communities. The trainings are offered throughout the state in person and also virtually.

Youth mental health remains at the forefront of many people’s minds. Over the last few years, youth mental health challenges have continued to rise. In response, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach continues to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings to community members statewide, noted Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

This program provides adults with tools they can use to identify when a youth (ages 6-18) in their life might be struggling with a mental health and/or substance use problem.

“Research shows that half of all mental illnesses begin by the age of 14 and 75 percent begin by age 25. Recovery from mental illness is possible and likely, but the sooner a person receives appropriate treatment, the better the outcome,” said Johnson.

ISU Extension and Outreach will offer Youth Mental Health First Aid on Feb. 15 from 8 a.m.05 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Wright County office, 2302 Madison Ave., Suite B, Clarion.

Additional classes will be offered virtually and in-person at other locations. All classes require pre-registration.

To register, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/MHFA.

For more information, contact Demi Johnson at demij@iastate.edu.