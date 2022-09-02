Home / Sports / Abele signs with Waldorf

Abele signs with Waldorf

Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:17am Terry

Last Thursday afternoon, Kadin Abele signed a letter of intent to play football at Waldorf University, Forest City next season. “Kadin has a tremendous upside and brings numerous skills to the field as a wide receiver. It is great to see Waldorf attracting this local talent as their program continues to grow,” commented Athletic Director Jim Boehmer. Kadin is pictured above with his parents, Paul and Rhonda Abele, and brothers, Lane and Korbin.

