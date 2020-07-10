Another TIC win for the Bulldogs
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:23am Terry
It was another TIC win last Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the LMHS volleyball team, as they handily defeated the North Iowa Bison in three sets to improve their conference record to 6-0.
