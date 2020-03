The Lake Mills Archery Program started Jan. 7 and ended with a tournament, Feb. 18. Approximately 40 kids participated in the program, sponsored by White Tails Unlimited and Izaak Walton League Rice Lake Chapter. Top shooters of the archery tournament were Trace Gau (left) and Kayler Jensen (right), who are pictured with Coach Jeff Steele. They each received a prize of $50.