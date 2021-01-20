Basketball teams split against West Hancock
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:04am Terry
It was a rough night on the court for the LMHS girls’ basketball team last Tuesday, Jan. 12, as the Bulldogs were soundly defeated by the West Hancock Eagles 25-82.
It was a rough night on the court for the LMHS girls’ basketball team last Tuesday, Jan. 12, as the Bulldogs were soundly defeated by the West Hancock Eagles 25-82.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397