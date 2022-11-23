Blazing the way for girls wrestling
Wed, 11/23/2022 - 9:49am Terry
Alissa Dean, LMCS middle school and high school Spanish teacher, has alerted the Graphic about some very big news—LMCS has started their inaugural year of girls wrestling.
