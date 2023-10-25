Boys cross country team qualifies for State
Wed, 10/25/2023 - 12:29pm Terry
The LMHS girls and boys cross country teams had strong performances at the State Qualifying meet held at the Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly last Thursday, Oct. 19.
