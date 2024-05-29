Boys golf team places third at state; Stene medals
Wed, 05/29/2024 - 9:13am Terry
With the second day of the Class 1A State Championships canceled due to bad weather, the LMHS boys’ golf team took third place overall with a combined score of 319.
