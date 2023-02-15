Boys head into postseason undefeated; girls’ season ends
Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:08am Terry
North Union
–Girls–
The LMHS girls basketball team racked up their eighth overall win of the season last Tuesday, Feb. 7, as they defeated North Union 55-40.
North Union
–Girls–
The LMHS girls basketball team racked up their eighth overall win of the season last Tuesday, Feb. 7, as they defeated North Union 55-40.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397