Bulldog bats run hot and cold
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 10:03am Terry
Baseball vs GHV
The LMHS baseball team was handed a 2-8 loss by the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals on Friday, June 4, the third loss of the 2021 season for the Bulldogs.
