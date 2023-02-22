Bulldogs advance to district finals
Wed, 02/22/2023 - 10:27am Terry
The boys basketball team secured their advancement to the final round of district tournament play with an 83-60 victory over Sumner-Fredricksburg last Thursday, Feb. 16.
