Bulldogs drop dual to Clear Lake
Wed, 02/01/2023 - 1:05pm Terry
In their final regular season dual of the season, the Lake Mills wrestling team turned in its worst effort of the season. Clear Lake won nine of 14 bouts to upset the Bulldogs, 43-24.
