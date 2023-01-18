Bulldogs go two and one at Osage
Wed, 01/18/2023 - 12:43pm Terry
Osage hosted Lake Mills, Eagle Grove, and Rockford last Thursday night in a Top of Iowa Conference wrestling quad.
The Bulldogs began the evening with a win over Eagle Grove, 49-19.
