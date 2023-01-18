Bulldogs win home dual tournament
Wed, 01/18/2023 - 12:42pm Terry
Lake Mills hosted its home dual tournament Saturday, Jan. 14, and went 5-0 to get the title. For the second weekend in a row, the Bulldogs captured a dual tournament win.
