Bulldogs win Homecoming game against Warriors, 34-14
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 9:31am Terry
The LMHS football team scored their second straight win last Friday, Sept. 27, as they handily defeated the North Union Warriors 34-14 in their Homecoming game.
