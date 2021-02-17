Caleb Bacon breaks LMHS record for career rebounds
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 9:13am Terry
During the game against North Union Monday night, Feb. 8, Caleb Bacon passed former 1997 LMHS graduate, Andy Stensrud, in career rebounds, with a record number 700.
