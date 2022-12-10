Cross country teams keep improving
Wed, 10/12/2022 - 11:56am Terry
The LMHS cross country teams were competing on their home course at Rice Lake last Monday, Oct. 3, with both the boys and girls teams putting forth strong performances.
The LMHS cross country teams were competing on their home course at Rice Lake last Monday, Oct. 3, with both the boys and girls teams putting forth strong performances.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397