Edgerton brings home four conference medals

Last Thursday, Oct. 22, the Mohawk girls swim team traveled to Fort Dodge for the CIML conference meet. Teams from Ames, Ankeny, Fort Dodge, and Marshalltown were also in attendance.

Mason City finished second with 315 team points. Lake Mills’ Kate Edgerton was MCHS third highest individual scorer, contributing 23 points, bringing home four CIML conference medals.

The medley relay team of Edgerton, Cole, Litterer, and Halverson added a little time, but managed to take second place with a time of 1:57.10. Kate’s 50 backstroke leg time was :30.47.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Litterer, Braun, Edgerton, and Halverson also finished second, with a time of 1:48.28.

In individual events, Kate swam the 100 backstroke, and again, clocked a personal best. She dropped :00.04 of a second to finish third in a time of 1:05.62.

Kate also swam the 100 individual freestyle. Kate’s goals for backstroke have been attainable this season, but she’s struggled with her freestyle. Her goal has always been to finish in under a minute and she clocked a :59.78, earning a fourth place medal.

The team is now beginning to taper, before school practices have concluded, and the regional swim meet is the next big event this Saturday, Nov. 7. It is every teams last chance to make a state time cut; the IGHSAU state swim meet is next weekend, Nov. 13-14, in Marshalltown.