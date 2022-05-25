Free fishing weekend event
Wed, 05/25/2022 - 9:24am Terry
The first weekend in June is always Free Fishing Weekend here in Iowa. That means that, if you are an Iowa resident, you do not need a fishing license to fish in the state that weekend.
