Girls fall to Belmond-Klemme
Wed, 12/07/2022 - 11:39am Terry
The first conference game of the season ended in a loss for the LMHS girls basketball team last Friday, Dec. 2, as they were defeated by the Belmond-Klemme Broncos at Belmond 46-54.
