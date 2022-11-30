Girls narrowly defeated by Newman
Wed, 11/30/2022 - 11:27am Terry
The 2022-2023 basketball season began with a real nailbiter for the LMHS girls, as they were narrowly defeated 80-82 by the Newman Knights in last Tuesday’s season opener.
