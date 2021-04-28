Hansons medal at GHV
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 9:13am Terry
The LMHS boys and girls golf teams travelled to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura last Friday, April 23.
The girls finished the course with a combined total of 240 strokes, finishing third.
