Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, Jan. 19

All boys and girls ages nine to 14 are encouraged to participate in the local level of competition for the 2023 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held Sunday Jan. 19, , at 1 p.m. in the Forest City Civic Auditorium.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. All boys and girls nine to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Proof of age is required. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Warmups begin at 12:30 p.m.; please bring clean gym shoes for the contest.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Participation is free and entry forms are available at the Forest City Parks and Recreation office or at the event.

For additional information contact: Chad Reece at 641-590-1515.