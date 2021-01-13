Lake Mills wins Hampton duals
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 10:31am Terry
The Bulldog wrestling team claimed a tournament title in their first weekend meet since break. Lake Mills rattled off four straight dual victories to win the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Duals.
