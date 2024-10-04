Lawson signs with Iowa Central College
Wed, 04/10/2024 - 9:49am Terry
Broodie Lawson, a senior at LMHS, recently signed with Iowa Central College for the Trapshooting Team. Broodie is the first Lake Mills student to sign with a college trap team.
