LMHS Girls Varsity Wrestling Team

Lake Mills High School has its first ever varsity girls wrestling team this year. The team had its first meet last week. Lake Mills beat Janesville 54-18 and after some tough competition against a team with a full roster, lost to Algona 54-24. Pictured above, front row (L-R): Laylah Ingledue, Sailor Anderson, Judy Gallardo, Jasmine Schwartz, Mikayla Aschenbrenner, Chantell Soley, Kennadee Peterson, Faith Stene, Managers Haley Jensen, and Emily Soto. Middle row: Gaby Santiago, Anna Stene, Lily Young, Luna Bustillos, Gabrielle Branstad, Natalie Gomez, and Xavia Lowell. Back row: Coach Brett Peterson, Coach Mike Piper, Avery Hoffmeyer, Piper Kjeldahl, Afton Dean, Alana Throne, Nora Lowell, Neveah Dutcher, and Coach Alissa Dean.