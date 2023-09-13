LMHS volleyball team stands at 11-3
Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:45pm Terry
Eagle Grove
The LMHS volleyball team swept the Eagle Grove Eagles three sets to zero in their match last Thursday, Sept. 7, improving their overall season record to 6-3.
