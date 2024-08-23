Marian Elaine Iverson, 86, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 at Prairie Senior Cottages Memory Care Center, Albert Lea, Minn. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills, with Pastor Mary Iverson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville.

Marian was born May 6, 1938 to Daniel Irving and Eleanor Winifred (Hanson) Dahlby on a farm east of Joice. Marian was the only daughter and had four brothers: Donavon, Richard, Roger, and Charles.

Marian loved school and attended Bristol grade school and graduated from Joice High School in 1956. She attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa and earned her two-year teaching degree. She taught at Fertile School for a year.

Marian married her high school classmate, Garry Medlang, July 6, 1958 at Somber Lutheran Church. They moved to Waverly and had their first daughter, Julie, in 1963. After Garry graduated from Wartburg, they moved to Rockford, Ill., where they welcomed a second daughter, Vickie, in 1965.

After moving a few more times, they lived in Knoxville, Tenn. In 1976, Marian earned her four-year teaching degree at the University of Tennessee. The couple divorced and Marian took her two girls and moved back to Iowa. She taught kindergarten part-time at Lake Mills Elementary School, while also working at the P&G Grocery Store in Lake Mills. She then went on to teach first grade, where she loved teaching students to read.

On Aug. 2, 1980, she married Orion (Jim) Iverson and moved to his dairy farm in rural Emmons, Minn.

She enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables and helping feed the baby calves. She was an active member of the Scarville community and Immanuel Lutheran Church. She retired from teaching in 1995 and built her dream lake house in 2001 on Mille Lacs Lake.

Marian was an awesome grandmother and loved watching her grandchildren participate in sports. Jim passed away in 2020 and due to Marian’s dementia, she moved in with her daughter, Vickie, Lake Mills. She went to live at the Lake Mills Care Center in 2022 and then transferred to Prairie Senior Cottages, Albert Lea, Minn., later that year. She was admitted into Prairie Grace Hospice, July 1.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters: Julie Kennington, Ridgeland, Miss.; and Vickie (Tom) Banwart, Lake Mills; her grandchildren: Jordan (Amber) Banwart, Atlanta, Ga.; Tori Kennington, Fernandina Beach, Fla.; Nathan Banwart (fiancee, Laura Bloomenrader), Des Moines; and Ryan Kennington (fiancee, Kera Whiteaker), Portsmouth, R.I.; her great-granddaughters: Jovi Banwart, (Nathan’s daughter), and Josephine Banwart, (Jordan’s daughter); her brother, Roger Dahlby, Northwood; sisters-in-law: Gail Dahlby, Northwood; Diane Dahlby, Gladys, Virginia, and Helen Brudvig, Hastings, Minn.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim (Orion) Iverson; and her three brothers: Richard Dahlby, Charles Dahlby, Donavon Dahlby; sister-in-law, Janet Dahlby, Allen (infancy); and her parents.