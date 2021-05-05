Men’s senior best shot

Men’s senior four-man best shot for April 28 had the team of Dale Franks, John Evans, Merle Behr, and Jeff O’Toole winning with a 62. Second were the teams of Lyle Thomson, Bob O’sell, Steve Gilbertson, Daryl Sherman and Jim Villa, Dave Iverson, Gary Honsey, Jerry Hoffman tying with a 65. Closest to the pin on the par 3’s were Bob O’sell, #2; Bob O’sell, #4; Larry Peterson, #6; Rick Oltman, #12; and Lyle Thomson, #14. Senior four-man best shot is open to male members of Rice Lake Golf and Country club who are 55 or older and is played Wednesday mornings throughout the season.