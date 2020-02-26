Menke named TIC West Coach of the Year; Linnen, Player of the Year

The Top of Iowa All Conference Basketball Teams were named last week. Lake Mills is in the West Division and received several honors.

LMHS boys coach, Kyle Menke, was named Coach of the Year. Dashawn Linnen, a junior, was named Player of the Year and the the First Team. Chett Helming, a senor, was also named to the First Team.

Named to the Second Team were junior, Caleb Bacon, and senior, Colby Groe.

Receiving Honorable Mention was senior, Mason Fritz.

The LMHS girls basketball team also had players named to the TIC West Team.

Jessa Gasteiger, a senior, was named to the Second Team, and Taylor Ingledue, a junior, received Honorable Mention.