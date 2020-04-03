A-R-C Academic All-Conference team

Honoring athletic and academic success, the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) has named 17 Loras College winter sport student-athletes to the 2019-20 Winter All-Academic Team. One hundred and forty-nine total student-athletes earned the honor, announced on Wednesday.

Slade Sifuentes, a sophomore from Lake Mills, has been named to the All-Academic team.

To be eligible for All-Academic Team honors a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).