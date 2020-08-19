Rice Lake Club Tournament results

Rice Lake Golf and Country Club held their Club Tournament, Saturday, Aug. 1. They had 85 men and 32 women competing in both open and senior divisions. With strong support from all those competing, the club enjoyed a very successful event. Results follow.

Men’s Club Tournament

Championship flight

Jamie Ham, 71 (35); David Reese, 73 (36); Brian Hanson, 71 (39); Chris Helgeson, 73 (38); Scott Hanson, 75 (37); Bennett Berger, 70 (44); Josh Johnson, 74 (41); Kris Singelstad, 76 (40); Fabian McCord, 79 (39); Brad Helgeson, 79 (39); Tim Helgeson, 76 (43); Cole Christianson, 79 (41); Jason Slattum, 78 (42); Casey Hanson, 76 (45); Alex Martinson, 79 (46).

First flight

Al Hagen, 80; Brandon Mondt, 80; Hunter Kingland, 81; Denny Kreuscher, 81; Mitch Storby, 81; Kevin Nelson, 81; Rusty Schipper, 82; Scott Smith, 83; Bob Berger, 83; Andy Tenold, 83.

Second flight

Tbone Baynes, 83; Jerry Anderson, 83; Ryan Trytten, 84; Mike Mehlhoff, 84; Jared Finer, 84; Dan Helgeson, 84; Ross Hanson, 84; Matt Hauan, 84; Luke Groe, 85; Garrett Ham, 86.

Third flight

Kevin Grothe, 87; Jon Helgeson, 88; Jackson Rice, 88; Kevin Sprecher, 89; Scott Wright, 89; Dan Treptow, 89; Greg Turvold, 90; Mike Piper, 90; Steve Holstad, 90; Keith Franks, 90.

Fourth flight

Randy Grothe, 90; Randy Pals, 91; Don Helgeson, 91; Garrett Patterson, 92; Kirk Burgett, 92; Bruce Adams, 92; Chris Adams, 92; Brad Hacker, 93; Peyton Severson, 93; Kevin Massey, 94.

Senior Division

Championship flight

Harvey Horsefall, 76; Steve Iverson, 77; Craig Braget, 78; Lynn Bartness, 79; Jerry Kephart, 80; Larry Peterson, 80; Paul Yost, 81; Ryoji Tsuruta, 81; Chip Stelter, 82; Steve Rodberg, 82; Mike Hanson, 86.

First flight

Brad Grotewold, 86; Dean Mathiason, 86; John Kingland, 86; Steve Gilbertson, 87; Lyle Thomson, 87; Dale Franks, 87; Lynn Lappe, 87; Wayne VanVeldhuizen, 89; Bob Osell, 93; Dave Kading, 94.

Ladies Club Tournament

Championship flight

Jessica Schipper, 78; Barb Miller, 83; Christine Mondt, 85; Julie Helgeson, 88; Becky Helgeson, 89; Claire Grothe, 90; Casey Singelstad, 91; Stephanie Gilbertson, 95; Cindy Jorth, 96; Krishna Hanson, 97.

First flight

Julie Treptow, 98; Kathy Kreuscher, 99; Kate Tenold, 99; Jolene Helgeson, 102; Kerby Helgeson, 103; Alyssa Slattum, 114; Breanna Butterfield, 116; Jamie Gasteiger, 117; Jenna Hauan, 120.

Senior Division

Championship flight

Kathy Nelson, 91; Diane Clark, 93; Dawn Butterfield, 95; Jane Loge, 95; Sue Slattum, 98; Kathy Gilbertson, 100; Elaine Helgeson, 105; Kathleen Grunhovd, 105; Bev Goerish, 108; Vonnie Anderson, 114; Garnice Rasmusson, 115; Christi Grothe, 125.

Parent/Child tournament results

Mother/Daughter (sixth grade and under)–Sarah and Reagan Ham (51).

Mother/Son (sixth grade and under)–Jessica and Tate Schipper (47); Jessica and Sawyer Schipper (48).

Mother/Son (seventh thru ninth grade)—Sarah and Garrett Ham (45).

Mother/Son (10th grade and up)–Sheila and Bennett Berger (81).

Father/Daughter (sixth grade and under)–Jamie and Reagan Ham (43); David and Sophia Reese (45).

Father/Daughter (10th grade and up)–Brad Grotewold and Jessica Schipper (83).

Father/Son (sixth grade and under)–Cole and Carson Christianson (43); Brandon and Caleb Mondt (47); Brad Grotewold and Sawyer Schipper (47).

Father/Son (seven thru ninth grade)–Jamie and Garrett Ham (35).

Father/Son (10th grade and up)–Ross and Casey Hanson (72).