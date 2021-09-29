School records set by Berger and Abele
Wed, 09/29/2021 - 9:19am Terry
The LMHS football team got their first win of the 2021 season last Friday, Sept. 24, as they played a spectacular game against West Fork to snag a convincing 47-12 win.
