Third grade Peanut softball team undefeated

The Lake Mills third grade Peanut softball team ended their season with 5 wins and 0 losses. They defeated North Iowa, GHV, Central Springs, Forest City, and Rudd Rockford Marble Rock. The team was coached by Brittney Christianson and Bill Byrnes. Pictured above, front row (L-R): Nora Skogen, Sutton Storby, Aleah Ingeldue, Tavi Christianson, and Caroline Welter. Middle: Lyndsey Oldenkamp. Back row: Brinley Storby, Haylie Nelson, Lillian Brackey, Gracie Roder, Hope Eekhoff, and Rebekah Stene.