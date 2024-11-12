Home / Sports / Thorpe Park temporarily closed during deer season

Thorpe Park temporarily closed during deer season

Wed, 12/11/2024 - 9:04am Terry

Thorpe Park, located five miles west of Forest City, is closed to both deer and turkey hunting and will be closed to the entire public during the two shotgun deer seasons. The park closed Saturday, Dec. 7, and it will remain closed through Sunday, Dec. 22. The Russ Wildlife Area west of Thorpe Park, as well as the Thorpe Recreation Area southeast of the park, both remain open to both hunting and the general public. Anyone with questions about the boundaries between the three areas can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-567-3390.

