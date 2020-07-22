Three named to TIC-West All Conference Team

by Tyler Gasper

Three players from the LMHS softball team were named to the Top of Iowa-West All Conference Teams.

Senior Jessa Gasteiger was placed on first team All Conference. Gasteiger had a .500 batting average (eighth best in the conference) with 10 hits and five RBIs on the season, while committing only one error on defense.

Senior Hope Levine had a .389 batting average (14th best in the conference) with seven hits and only one defensive error to get named to the second team All Conference.

Freshman Madison Edwards was named to the Honorable Mention team, with a .250 batting average and four RBIs, and no defensive errors in conference play this season.

Head Coach Bill Byrnes commented that all three players did a great job on the diamond for the Bulldogs this season.

–North Union–

The 2020 softball season came to an end for the Lake Mills Bulldogs last Wednesday, July 15, as they were defeated by the 15th rated North Union Warriors in the Class 2A Region 5 Quarterfinal 4-9.

The Bulldogs got off to a rough start defensively, giving up three unearned runs in the early innings to give North Union a solid early lead. Lake Mills didn’t quit, however, and they shored up defensively, and were even able to score four runs in the sixth inning to bring the score closer. Ultimately, though, it was not quite enough.

“The girls played hard, battled back, and never quit,” commented Head Coach Bill Byrnes. “North Union is a good team, and we made them work for the win.”

Leah Moen pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, earning three strikeouts and walking six batters. Moen was given the loss for the game.

At the plate, Hope Levine went 2-3 and earned one RBI and scored one run herself. Natalie Brandenburg, Megan Groe, Olivia Moen, and Madison Edwards each got one hit, with Edwards and Groe each earning one RBI apiece as well.

After this defeat at the bats of North Union, the Lake Mills Bulldogs finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 2-12.

LM 4, NU 9

Name AB R H RBI

Bergo 4 0 0 0

Brandenburg 4 0 1 0

Gasteiger 2 1 0 0

Edwards 2 0 1 1

H. Levine 3 1 2 1

M. Groe 3 0 1 1

L. Moen 2 0 0 0

Rogness 1 0 0 0

Kohagen 2 0 0 0

O. Moen 3 1 1 0

Name Inn. H R BB

L. Moen 6.0 9 9 6