Throne named CoSIDA Academic All-American

Waldorf quarterback, Hilton “Bo” Joseph, has added one more award to his already impressive resume as a Warrior, while teammate and offensive lineman, Zach Throne, is joining him in garnering a very prestigious honor.

Both Joseph and Throne were named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-Americans for football last month, the first such honor for both, and for the Waldorf football program.

Joseph also was named the CoSIDA Academic All-American NAIA Player of the Year.

The CoSIDA Academic All-American award began in 1952 and is the most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes. To be honored, a player must maintain at least a 3.30 GPA, be a starter or significant contributor for his program, and be in at least his second season playing for his team.

Nominees are then voted on in their district—Waldorf is in District 3, which includes all NAIA schools in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin—and First Team All-District selections are then voted on nationally for the Academic All-American honor.

Throne, who was the Warriors starting center for all 10 games this fall, is a junior Communications major from Lake Mills, who has a 3.99 cumulative GPA.

A two-time member of the NSAA All-Academic Team, Throne also was an All-NSAA honorable mention performer as a freshman.