Track teams compete at St. Ansgar
Wed, 04/20/2022 - 9:01am Terry
The LMHS girls’ track and field team took fifth place out of eight teams at the Saints Coed Relays last Monday, April 11, after finishing the meet with a collective 63 points.
The LMHS girls’ track and field team took fifth place out of eight teams at the Saints Coed Relays last Monday, April 11, after finishing the meet with a collective 63 points.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397