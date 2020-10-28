Volleyball team heads to regional final
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 9:27am Terry
“Great night tonight by the girls. Lots of things went well to start the night,” commented Coach Jim Boehmer after the victory over Aplington-Parkersburg, Monday night.
“Great night tonight by the girls. Lots of things went well to start the night,” commented Coach Jim Boehmer after the victory over Aplington-Parkersburg, Monday night.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397