Volleyball team remains undefeated
Wed, 09/15/2021 - 9:05am Terry
The LMHS volleyball team came out swinging against Eagle Grove last Thursday, Sept. 9, soaring over their opponents in three sets (25-10, 25-9, 25-8) to sweep the match.
