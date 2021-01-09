Volleyball team starts season with decisive victory

The LMHS volleyball team began the 2021 season with a decisive victory over the West Hancock Eagles last Thursday, Aug. 26, as the Bulldogs swept the match three games to zero (25-7, 25-11, 25-8). Head Coach Jim Boehmer noted that nerves and anxiety were high amongst the Bulldogs during the match, but they were able to keep their eyes on the goal.

“I thought we had a good first night out,” said Coach Boehmer. “A little over anxious and excited maybe, but our focus was good. We were trying to be aggressive with our servers and on offense so that was a positive. We need to be more efficient than we were tonight, but that will come.”

Indeed, as a team the Bulldogs only hit .250 against West Hancock. Though their efficiency definitely showed room for improvement, Lake Mills had a great night at the service line, going 67-73 (92 percent) during the match. Coach Boehmer noted that this met the goal of being better than 91 percent, and that most of the teams’ misses were understandable as they “were being aggressive”.

“We have a strong serve receive group and tonight that was evident,” commented Coach Boehmer. “We didn’t give up a single ace serve in my mind.

Ella Stene had a stellar night on the outside, hitting .500 with five kills. Ellie Hanna led the Bulldogs in total kills, with 10, hitting a .368 during the match while also serving a perfect 8-8 at the service line with two aces. Also getting five kills each during the game were Brooke Bergo and Kit Byars, with Bergo going 15-16 on the serve with three aces. Leah Moen went 18-19 at the serving line while also leading the team in assists, with a total of 21. Erica Jordon led the Bulldogs in digs, with nine.

Coach Boehmer finished his comments about the game by noting that this season is his 30th as the Head coach of the Bulldogs, and that his nerves were still running high after all these years.

“My 30th season and I still had the nerves and a racing heart,” said Boehmer. “The girls are excited and that passion is contagious, so tomorrow we have to get back to work and focus on getting better.”