Wrestlers dominate at Britt
Tue, 12/31/2024 - 8:55am Terry
Lake Mills traveled to Britt Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, and controlled a trio of opponents. Oddly enough, the Bulldogs racked up exactly 66 points in each of the three wins.
