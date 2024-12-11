Youth Free Throw Contest held, Nov. 9
Tue, 11/12/2024 - 11:32am Terry
The Lake Mills boys basketball program held its 24th annual youth free throw contest Saturday, Nov. 9. Trophies were awarded to the top four shooters in each division.
